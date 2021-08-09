A smaller number of players, but progress was shown and can still be made in larger increments.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen began his 10th season as Huskies head coach with a two-hour, varsity-only morning practice Monday that kicked off a few two-a-day paractices before school starts.
Andersen preached accountability and leadership during the opening session, among other things. The Huskies bring back most of their team from a five-win season and will rely on a baker’s dozen to solidify the varsity squad.