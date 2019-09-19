The Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department will start their youth flag football, youth volleyball and kindergarten soccer programs, starting this weekend.
Youth flag football will be held at the Oelwein Sports Complex the next four Saturdays, from 9-11 a.m. The program is for kids from first to sixth grade and signups were due at the end of July.
The kindergarten soccer program will also be held at the Oelwein Sports Complex, and will run from 9-11 a.m.
The youth volleyball program will be held on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. at the Wellness Center. Youth volleyball is for kids from third to sixth grade, and signups were due at the end of July.