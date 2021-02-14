WILLIAMSBURG — Christian Stoler looked stoic as he strode off the mat.
Upbeat, even.
Not 10 seconds after falling in the 285-pound second-place wrestleback match at the Williamsburg District meet, the Oelwein junior said, “It’s all right. I’ll be back.”
He repeated the phrase a couple times while redressing after a 6-1 loss to South Tama’s Rudy Papakee and seemed even-keel the rest of Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously there is some disappointment, but I can’t complain too much,” Stoler said. “I just placed third at districts, and I’ve come a long way this year.”
Papakee held a 1-0 lead after two periods, but Stoler tied it up with an escape 56 seconds into the third. The pair pummeled and drove each other around the mat the rest of the timeframe, until Stoler tried to make a move late.
Papakee turned it into a takedown for a 3-1 lead and got three nearfall points just before the buzzer for the final score.
“As a second-year wrestler and first-year varsity wrestler, he’s shined in many spots,” teammate and senior Cooper Smock said of Stoler’s 1-2 day. “I think with 220 and 285 being here today, just like last year, it shows how good our practices and training have been with our heavier weights.”
Stoler earned the wrestleback opportunity after claiming the Huskies’ eight team points with a third-place victory over Independence’s Brady McDonald. McDonald led 2-0 in the second, but a penalty point and an escape knotted the match at 2.
Stoler choose to start the third period on the bottom and claimed an escape with 37 seconds left for a 3-2 edge.
Stoler earned a takedown with nine seconds on the clock as McDonald missed on a shot attempt.
“The progress he’s made from never stepping foot on a wrestling mat at the beginning of last season …seeing him go from hardly wrestling at all to a district wrestleback is huge,” Oelwein head coach Travis Bushaw said. “It’s a huge testament to him, because he works hard all the time and never complains. And he’s just a positive kid.”
Bushaw even praised Stoler’s opening-round loss, a 4-0 defeat to district champion Kamrin Steveson. Stoler (13-10) spent part of this season at the junior varsity level and had to work his way back from a football knee injury. That makes the late-season push more impressive according to those who know him best.
“Part of (Stoler’s success) is because of Cooper,” Bushaw said. “Cooper has been a great mentor for him, built (Stoler) up and made (Christian) believe in himself. Those two are a great 1-2 combo.
“Cooper said watching Stoler (on Saturday) was a ‘proud dad’ moment getting to see a teammate he’s trained the last two years be what he is now.”
Smock (19-10) reached the district level for the second consecutive year, He went 0-2 again, losing by pin to district champion Conner Murty and dropping the third-place match by pin to South Tama’s Kalem Schrock.
“I definitely didn’t perform as I wanted (to),” Smock said. “The first match, I knew it wasn’t going to be tough. Second, I shouldn’t have gotten stuck. It’s alright, I guess.”
Bushaw was quick to credit Smock with creating a new standard for the program. Smock spent two seasons working on finding the right weight class. He went 44-23 at 220 as a junior and senior.
“We’re going to miss the heck out of Cooper; just a great leader,” Bushaw said. “It’s not often in the last two decades we’ve had a two-time district qualifier. So Cooper has a lot to be proud of as he goes off to play football at Wartburg.”
Stoler’s eyes quickly turned toward next season.
“Just get back and use it as fuel,” he said. “I just missed out on a state-qualifying spot. There isn’t better fuel than that.”