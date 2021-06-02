DES MOINES — As he draped participation medals over his players one by one, North Fayette Valley head coach Ignacio Fuentes repeated positive encouragement to each player while moving around the circle.
“You made some great saves for us when we needed them.”
“Twenty-two assists, are you kidding me?”
“We couldn’t have gotten here without you.”
“Fourteen wins is nothing to be ashamed of.”
“This was our second year as a program. This was incredible.”
It’s all the first-year head coach could do after the No. 7 seed TigerHawks fell, 2-0, to No. 2 seed Western Christian in the Class 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon at the James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
“There’s nothing we have to be ashamed of. It was a tremendous season,” Fuentes said. “We played really good teams, we beat really good teams, we’re in the state tournament and we should be proud of our accomplishment.”
North Fayette Valley (14-5) went toe-to-toe with the Wolfpack (15-1) for most of the match. There was just a two-minute span where things went awry for the upset-minded TigerHawks.
Wolfpack senior striker Bailey Baccam was the beneficiary of both hiccups.
Baccam scored in the 62nd minute, collecting a ball that bounced around the box through multiple people and putting it past NFV goalkeeper Kale Rodgers for a 1-0 lead.
“The first goal they scored, a lot of bouncing around (in the box),” TigerHawk senior Sam Nefzger said. “Another day that wouldn’t have gone in and it would have been a completely different game.”
A minute later, Western Christian had the ball again in the TigerHawk goalbox and a challenge inside the box resulted in a penalty kick for the Wolfpack.
Baccam stepped up and pocketed the ball past Rodgers into the right side of the net.
“There was a kick by our defender and they gave (Western Christian) the PK,” Feuntes said of the call. “It was a reckless challenge by one of my defenders in the penalty box.
“It was two hectic minutes. Usually in soccer when you get a goal against you, you have to be careful of the second one while we accommodate our lines again. They took advantage of that. That’s how soccer works.”
Clashing styles came together as the Wolfpack’s slow, methodical possession-based approach met the Tigerhawks’ outrun and outgun approach. Western Christian, which allowed just 10 goals all season, held firm and controlled the pace for much of the match. North Fayette Valley had its charges and chances from time to time, but couldn’t put the ball directly on net to challenge WC goalkeeper Ty Van Essen more than a handful of times.
“We had a lot of chances that just had unlucky bounces. Wasn’t necessarily our fault,” Nefzger said.
The result was a team that scored 90 goals and put up 243 shots on goal through its first 18 matches was held scoreless for just the second time all season. It also acquired just its second yellow card of the season during Tuesday’s contest.
“All through the whole season, I have been telling them to believe,” Fuentes said Sunday night. “I (told) them from day one, ‘We have a plan. The coaches have a plan. If you guys work hard and we stick together, we can achieve good things.’ Little by little, my boys started to buy in.”
The buy-in resulted in a seven-match win streak and a three-match win streak that concluded in the school’s first state tournament berth in its second year of play.
“Not a lot of second-year teams have made it this far, so it’s pretty great,” Nefzger said. “It shows how much passion we have and how much passion our coach has and how awesome he’s been.”
Nefzger scored four goals as a sophomore two years ago and exploded for 30 this season. Senior Jonah Moore added 20, and 13 assists, two years after scoring just two goals.
“It’s been a very fun ride,” Fuentes said Sunday. “My team has come together better than I expected. The chemistry in the group is tremendous.”