FAYETTE – Beginning in the fall of 2020, Upper Iowa University will sponsor a Shotgun Sports team. The new program will give students, who have a passion for shotgun sports, the opportunity to compete for the Peacock Athletics Department, receive an athletics scholarship and earn a degree from the University.
“We are thrilled to add another opportunity to young women and men to compete in a sport while earning their bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University,” said Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell. “This new program will allow both males and females of the Midwest, who are interested in continuing their academic and sport shooting careers a great opportunity to do so. I am confident in Reba Kingsley’s background in the sport and how it will translate to the beginning of a great new Peacock sport program in the fall of 2020.”
Reba Kingsley will be the Head Coach of the newest program, which will be open to both women and men attending Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Kingsley is a graduate of Midland University in Fremont, Neb. and competed with the shotgun sports team for the Warriors. Kingsley trained under Olympian Bret Erickson and was a member of the team that took first place in Division II at the Association of College Unions International (ACUI) Clay Target Championships in 2017 and third place in Division I at the ACUI Clay Target Championships in 2018. The Waverly, Iowa native graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in human services with a concentration in early childhood and a criminal justice minor.
“I am grateful and excited to join the Upper Iowa family, start the Peacock shotgun sports team, and continue my involvement in the sport at the collegiate level. I started hunting at a young age. As I got older, I became interested in trapshooting, which led to competing in USA Shooting international bunker trap. Today, I shoot trap, skeet, sporting clays, and other clay target variations.”
The new Peacock program increases Upper Iowa’s total number of sport offerings to 24 set to compete during the 2020-21 academic year. Upper Iowa has added 13 programs since the University’s move up to NCAA Division II prior to the 2005-06 academic year. Upper Iowa reinstated the first six programs, which include women’s lacrosse, cheer, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s cross country and women’s tennis, between 2007 and 2017. Esports, women’s and men’s bowling, men’s cross country and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field all came on board over the last two years.
“One of the biggest reasons behind my choice in college after my major was the opportunity to continue shooting at another level following high school. Shotgun sports is growing in popularity in leaps and bounds in Iowa, as well as many other states across the country. I am looking for recruits that choose to be a part of the community at Upper Iowa, work hard toward their education and compete for the shotgun sports team. I want to work with student-athletes who are passionate about shotgun sports; student-athletes that are willing to continue developing their skills and to dedicate themselves to putting in the work and learning both in and out of the classroom.”
Competitions for the team will be in Iowa, as well as Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas as the program begins.
UIU shotgun sports will be competing in several disciplines including trapshooting, American trap, double trap, international trap, skeet, American skeet, international skeet and sporting clays. The team will practice right in Fayette at a new facility that the University will share with local high school teams. The Kornhill Shooting Range was made possible through the hard work, leadership and collaboration of the Fayette County Conservation Office, the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission and the city of Fayette. Blake Gamm, the Echo Valley Trap Team Head Coach, is leading the project on the new shooting range. The range offers a permanent and safe environment for hunter education classes, 4H shooting sports events, a practice range for teams and a place to host local competitions.