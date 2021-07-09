The Class 2A Substate 4 has plenty of action for area baseball fans on Saturday.
District 7’s first round sees both Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli playing at Union Community and North Fayette Valley squaring off against Starmont in a Fayette County showdown.
Oelwein facing true road game
The Huskies (3-26) will get another taste of their next regular season as they take on Union (8-18) at 7 p.m. Oelwein will be with the Knights in the North Iowa Cedar League East in 2022.
Union comes in with a three-game win streak, including a 4-1 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli. It is a highlight of the Knights’ year, along with their 4-2 victory against Oelwein on June 1 in Oelwein.
During that game, Union scored two runs in the sixth on a double from TJ Freeland and a single from Ty Lorenzen, who combined to collect four of the Knights’ seven hits off Gage Voshell. The pair also claimed three of the team’s seven stolen bases.
Voshell went all seven innings, closing with two walks and four strikeouts on 98 pitches.
Oelwein garnered four hits off a quartet of Knights pitchers. Grant Behrens, Jacob Carey, Freeland and Danny Petersen combined to overcome five walks and three hit batters. None of them threw more than 50 pitches.
Voshell drew two walks in the game.
That loss to Union was one of five two-run losses Oelwein has incurred, with a one-run defeat and three three-run defeats. The Knights have claimed six wins between one and three runs.
The winner will face Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday in Dike.
Sumner-Fredericksburg faces four-win Falcons
The Cougars wrapped up their regular season by claiming three of their 10 wins. They nearly went 4 for 4.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (10-15) will play Aplington-Parkersburg (4-19) at
5 p.m.at Union High School because the Cougars’ home field does not have lights.
The Cougars have faced their NICL East counterparts three times this season, claiming a pair of mercy-rule wins June 4 in Sumner. The Cougars won the doubleheader by a 26-6 aggregate, picking up 27 hits in the series.
Tatum Nuss and Conner Piehl each threw complete games over five innings apiece. Nuss threw a two-hitter, with one hit batter and two strikeouts. Piehl allowed five hits and two walks, but struck out four.
Nus also went 4 for 7 with two runs batted in and Piehl was 3 for 8 with two RBI and two steals.
Trace Meyer went 5 for 6 with an RBI and Klay Seehase went 5 for 6 with five RBI.
The winner will play Denver on Tuesday in Denver.
Fayette County opponents square off in Waukon
Neither Starmont nor North Fayette Valley have broken 10 wins and both are on losing streaks heading into the playoffs. None of that matters, however, as Starmont (6-16) faces off against North Fayette Valley (8-22) at 5 p.m in Waukon.
Starmont has collected 121 hits, with 10 or more spread across six of its players — Brandon Cushion (17), Bowen Munger (17), Ricky Garcia-Lohr (15), Keegan McTaggart (13), Ethan Hansel (11) and Garrett Waterhouse (10).
Creighton Houge (11), Cushion (10) and Declan Johanns (10) have garnered double-digit runs batted in while Cushion and Houge each have stolen 17 bases.
Munger is 4-0 on the mound with a 4.67 earned-run average and 37 strikeouts.
North Fayette Valley’s offense is led by Levi Danker’s 21 hits and 14 RBI, while Blake Reichter and Kaleb White have homered and Jackson Blue has 10 RBI as well.
Like Starmont, the TigerHawks are adept at stealing bases. White has 21 of the team’s 55 thefts.
Isaiah Corbin (2-7) and Clay Moser (2-3) have multiple wins.
The winner will play Jesup on Tuesday in Jesup.