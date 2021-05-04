Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central’s Brooks Ingels putts on No. 2 against Central Elkader at Big Rock Country Club on Monday in Fayette.

 Gidal Kaiser/Oelwein Daily Register

West Central hosted Central Elkader during an Upper Iowa Conference dual on Monday at Big Rock Country Club in Fayette. The Blue Devils played without a full team. Brooks Ingels shot a 53, Brandon Cushion carded a 54 and Isaac George shot a 69.

