North Fayette Valley garnered one first-team honoree and a trio of Upper Iowa Conference second team honors when the UIC baseball and softball teams were released recently.
The TigerHawks collected eight total honors between both teams as three baseball players and five softball players were recognized.
Senior catcher Abby Reichter was named to the first team for softball. She led NFV (13-20) in average (.446), on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.762), hits (45), runs (29), doubles (16) and home runs (four). She tied for the team lead in hit-by-pitches (three) and was second on the team in stolen bases with 19. Reichter was 19 for 20 in that department and drew eight walks.
The TigerHawks placed two on the second team in sophomore second baseman Justine Cowley and senior shortstop Emma Ney.
Cowley stole 19 bases to tie for second alongside Reichter and Keely Krambeer. She hit .337 (33 for 98) and scored 21 runs, drove in 15, doubled once, drew four walks and was hit twice.
Ney stole 20 bases (20 for 22) to lead NFV’s base-stealing contingent while batting .257 (28 for 109) with 23 runs, 16 RBI, five doubles, two triples, nine walks and one hit-by-pitch.
Senior pitcher Lynzee West (5-7, 5.69 earned-run average, 42 strikeouts) and freshman outfielder Jessica Francis (16 hits, 16 RBI, 14 runs, 13 steals) were named honorable mention.
The baseball team saw three players honored.
Junior pitcher Levi Danker compiled a 2-7 record with a 3.14 ERA and 43 strikeouts. He batted .262 and led the team with 22 hits. Danker drove in 15, scored eight runs, doubled three times, drew six walks and was hit by a pitch twice.
Sophomores Bryce Elsbernd (21 for 99, 15 walks, six steals) and Kaleb White (25 runs, 24 steals, 21 walks) were named honorable mention.