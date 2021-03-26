WEST UNION — Scary and intimidating.
North Fayette Valley senior thrower Abby Boehm expressed those feelings regarding the upcoming season.
The 2019 Class 2A state shot put participant got reps in at one indoor event before the 2020 season came crashing down, and she and her teammates will open 2021 on Tuesday after a persistent drizzle knocked out their home opener Thursday.
“The reset is kind of scary and intimidating,” Boehm added. “We’re starting off of no (previous) season, and it’s like, ‘Am I going to come back well? Am I good enough to be a college thrower?’ It’s scary and intimidating for me … lots of pressure.”
Some of it is admittedly self-made for the South Dakota State signee who has “high expectations for myself” after her put of 37 feet, 9.75 inches as a sophomore at state. She wants to get back to state, wants to be invited to and place in the Drake Relays and wants to have a few teammates head back to state with her, as they did in 2019.
The TigerHawks girls qualified a 1,600-meter relay and junior Alyssa Bohr in the 400 dash.
“We have some good lineups when it comes to the relays from what some of the coaches have told me,” Boehm said. “I definitely want to see them achieve their goals, get through district and come down to state.
“It’s definitely more fun to have a big group. It was just really fun to go there for three days and see somebody compete every day.”
Bohr concurred.
“That was so fun,” she said of her freshman season’s end.
When things closed in 2020, head coach Mark Nuss and his staff continued to create workouts for the athletes and encouraged them to work out on own at track or wherever they could. He said the rate of return was nearly 50-50.
Bohr was 10th at the 2019 outdoor 400 (1 minute, 1.3 seconds). She also participated at the 2020 indoor meet and at an indoor meet alongside Boehm a couple weeks ago.
“It gave me a chance to see where I am this year, and I’m in roughly the same spot as I was starting last year,” she said. “I hope I can keep it up.”
Head coach Mark Nuss noted the duo is a large part of a relatively experienced girls team. Senior Breanna Baumler will provide a 1-2 throwers punch with Boehm while fellow classmates Emma Ney and Abby Reichter, among others, will add depth in the sprints and relays.
“My goals aren’t so much state … I’m just trying to stay in shape, stay healthy, get better as an athlete overall,” Reichter said. “I’m just trying to do my best and help where I can.”
Sophomore Justine Cowley got in an indoor jump as a freshman and will be one of Nuss’ primary jumpers. Olivia O’Hare and Ashton Pfister will aid the middle distance group alongside Waukon transfer Reagan Griffith, who can hurdle, high jump and run distance.
The TigerHawks boys have a six-season Upper Iowa Conference meet victory streak on the line. It’s one Nuss calls a “real challenge,” noting all six 2019 boys state qualifiers are no longer in the program.
“We’re kind of down on numbers from years before, but I still think we’ll have a solid year,” senior Zack Robrock said. “The people we have out are ready to work for it and give it their all for the team.”
Robrock and classmate Lucas Wurzer are being counted on to lead the sprinter group, with help from Kaleb White and others. Throwers Jackson Blue and Kale Rodgers are varsity newcomers who will step in immediately to provide help.
“We’re going to have to get the best potential out of everybody we have each meet,” Rodgers said. “I always want us to get the best out of people as a team. I don’t want to see people slack off, and I hope people would want to push me to get better.
“We’re going to make each other better, work harder.”
The distance crew is bolstered by a couple cross-country runners that reached state for the second consecutive year in 2020. Neither Peyton Halverson nor Ben Miller, however, ran track in 2019.
“I want to see everyone achieve what they have potential for,” Boehm said. “I know all these guys and girls are so athletic and good, and I want to see it come out for them.”