Twenty-four percent.
Wapsie Valley’s boys team brings 11 of its athletes to the Class 1A state track meet over the next three days in Des Moines. It represents 24 percent of its roster and head coach Justin Davie is allowed up to two alternates for each of the six relays it will participate in.
In theory, if there are separate alternates for each relay — 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 sprint medley and shuttle hurdle — the Warriors busload might carry up to 24 athletes. That would represent half its 45-man team.
“All those guys really understand — well they’re all coachable,” Davie said. “You tell them each practice, each meet, ‘Here’s what you need to do’ and they go ahead and do it. And they’ve gotten better and better every race.”
Wapsie Valley’s state-meet success has come for the most part through its relays during Davies’ career. Individuals have made their mark, no doubt. But Davies’ boys team qualified six relays the season it collected its 2013 1A runner-up plaque.
Gunner Meyer, Trevor Sauerbrei and Dawson Schmit — two apiece for Meyer and Sauerbrei — will all participate in individual events and have the possibility of a maximum 50 points.
The six relays have the possibility of 60.
“When you look at how successful teams are, it’s not always going to be the same four or five people,” senior Tyler Ott said. “It takes a lot more than that … and I’m glad we’re fortunate to have a lot of people. We have at least one different person in each relay.”
That group includes Meyer, Sauerbrei and Schmit. The list also includes two more Sauerbrei, Brady and Traeton, Hunter Kane, Ethan Oltrogge, Ott, Holten Robinson, Ryan Schares, Brody Stark and Dallas Wittenburg.
“The first thing that pops into my head is it’s crazy we have such good talent,” Brady Sauerbrei said of having six teams participate at state.
Added Ott, “I think it shows that we have a lot of speed and talent that we are able to put into relays.”
They mix and match together well.
In the 400, a lineup of Schmit, Oltrogge, Kane and Robinson have three of the season’s top five times while two are the lineup of Schmit, Trevor Sauerbrei, Robinson and Ethan Oltrogge.
The 1,600 relay was a pick ’em of Kane, Oltrogge, Ott, Schares, Schmit, Trevor Sauerbrei and Wittenburg. The state lineup is a bit of a curveball with Kane, Schares, Traeton and Wittenburg being together for the first time.
The sprint medley relay has posted three of its best five times via Schmit, Oltrogge, Robinson and Trevor.
“He wasn’t out for track the first couple weeks but decided to give track a try,” Davie said of Schmit. “And he’s been that missing piece for us in terms of leading off the sprint relays. We were looking for someone to start them, and he’s got such good feet and such good acceleration that he’s just a natural fit to start (three of the relays).”
Ott, Oltrogge, Robinson and Trevor have four of the top five 800 relay times. And the shuttle hurdle relay has posted its top five times with the lock-in of Ott, Robinson, Gunner Meyer and Brody Stark.
“It’s the chemistry we have with each other, and the family motto we follow,” Robinson said. “Coming into this year we were pretty determined with our goals because we didn’t compete last year. That was a big driver, too.”
Davies waxed poetic about every relay runner over a good 15-minute phone conversation.
- Kane got his first relay sprint start at Drake to give Trevor a break “and has taken it and run with it and has gained a lot of confidence,” Davie said.
- Oltrogge “really came on” at the end of his freshman season two years ago and “you could tell he was going to be a star” this season.
- Ott “is our Swiss Army knife” who is “reliable, experienced and really valuable to have” as a sprinter and leader.
- Schares “has shown improvement this year” after starting slowly in Davies’ estimation.
- Robinson “took a massive step forward last year from a physical and mental standpoint” last year and has picked it up this season.
- Stark “is the epitome of first to arrive, last to leave. He works so hard and he’s a great leader and he leads incredibly by example.”
The 3,200 is also locked in with Brady, Schares, Kobe Risse and Wittenburg. Brady, Schares and Wittenburg were out for track for the first time this season, and Risse “is just the epitome of a leader” as he helps guide the group and team.
“He understands, like all the other seniors who have done this a few years, how to prepare for a meet, how to cool down properly, how to run a race from a tactical perspective,” Davie said of Risse.
He also credited fellow track coach Duane Foster for developing athletes via a track-specific weightlifting regimen during the season.
“All these kids have done a lot work in the weight room, and that’s a big part of our program in developing runners,” Davie said. “That’s really paid off for all our sport.”
Foster serves as the girls coach and will bring several athletes into the girls meet via relays as well. The 1,600, 3,200, sprint, medley and distance medley all reached via at-large berths.