Two outs. Bases loaded. Full count. Last at-bat of the game.
The dream scenario, for both pitcher and hitter.
One end had Oelwein’s Cooper Smock. The other had Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Klay Seehase.
Seehase fired his 41st pitch. Smock swung and missed.
That interaction cemented the Cougars’ 5-3 comeback win against the Huskies on Monday at the Oelwein Sports Complex.
“I’m thinking it’s my game,” Seehase said of the situation. “I kept saying that to myself. It’s my game — I’m going to have to do it myself. I knew I had guys behind me, but right then I had him where I wanted him. And I took it myself.”
Seehase was the second S-F reliever after Conner Piehl and allowed just two hits through 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four, second to starter Noah Henderson’s five.
He hit two batters, though, and faced a two-men-on, no-men-out situation two batters into the bottom of the seventh. Seehase coaxed a lineout on a 3-1 count, then a three-pitch strikeout. Cole Hamilton singled to load the bases.
Smock had a 3-0 count on him before registering Oelwein’s 11th strikeout.
Seehase threw 48 total pitches coming into his junior season and nearly matched that on opening night.
“Klay didn’t pitch much last year, but he can throw pretty hard,” teammate Kade Mitchell said. “He comes up big when we need him. He’s the guy on the team we go to when we needed someone to make a play.”
Seehase also added an RBI in the top of the sixth as the Cougars broke a 3-3 deadlock with a walk and consecutive doubles from Mitchell and Seehase.
Trace Meyer drew a one-out walk from Carter Jeanes, stole second and also moved to third during Mitchell’s at-bat. Mitchell doubled him in and came home on Seehase’s punch to deep center.
“We trust in each other to make big plays,” Seehase said. “We’re in the spot we’re in at three and four to make big plays. We have confidence in each other and ourselves to put the ball in play.”
Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart pointed to two true outcomes when dissecting his team’s loss. The Huskies struck out 11 times and their pitching staff offset nine strikeouts with 11 walks and one hit batter.
“We walked them (10) times. We have to clean that up,” Gearhart said. “We threw 165 pitches, which is a lot of pitches. And we struck out too many times.
“We need to strike out less as hitters and as pitchers we can’t walk them that much.”
Oelwein led 2-0 when Ray Gearhart drove in a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the third. His single up the middle plated Jacob King and Carter Jeanes.
The Cougars tied it at 2 in the top of the fourth on a single and four walks in the frame. A one-out walk to Davis Van Sickle scored a run and a two-out walk to Meyer scored another.
S-F took the lead on a fifth-inning RBI groundout from Jaymison Howard, but Oelwein climbed back in as Jeanes stole home with two outs.
Neither team hit particularly well — the Cougars were 7 for 28, the Huskies were 6 for 25. Mitchell and Seehase each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
“I know we can hit the ball a lot better, but first-game jitters, you know? Everyone’s a little nervous when they get up there at first,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been hitting well in practice leading into this, so we’re getting a lot more confident that we can come up in big situations.”
Henderson allowed just one hit and one walk in two innings. Piehl tripled, giving S-F three extra-base hits among its seven. Jaden Miller drew three walks, while Alec Aries, Tatum Nuss and Meyer each walked twice.
The Cougars have compiled just six wins apiece the past two seasons and haven’t broken double digits since a 12-21 record in 2016.
“They haven’t had a whole lot of wins in the past, and we’re rebuilding that winningness in them to get them forward,” head coach Tom Nuss said. “We’ve been working on that confidence. In practice, in the game, when you’re in the bullpen, when you’re on the mound. Put yourself in game situations all the time.”
Ray Gearhart went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for Oelwein and Jeanes went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
“Ray hit well early on, Carter Jeanes had some good cuts and Jacob King had some good swings. But we have to get better offensively,” Gearhart said. “Gage (Voshell) and Carter and Cole competed on the mound.
“They just had trouble getting ahead of hitters and walking guys. We just walked too many guys.”