SUMNER — The office is small, but it is in a prime position. The weight room is nearby, as is the gym.
Jacob Coyle has spent three-plus years in the room that serves as the Sumner-Fredericksburg head football coach’s office. So why would he move?
“It’s been home, it’s not a big deal,” Coyle laughed.
The Cougars current head coach added a new title over the summer, that of athletic director. He takes over for Allan Eckelman and Kurt Volker, who served as co-athletic directors. Eckelman retired and Volker moved to a different role.
“I’m excited about the challenge, and I have huge shoes to fill between Allan and Kurt,” Coyle said. “But they’ve been great to learn from and hopefully I can continue what they’ve built.
“It’ll be a little scary at times, but it will also be cool to lead our athletics and activities at Sumner-Fredericksburg, see where we can go with everything.”
Coyle is going into his seventh year at Sumner-Fredericksburg. He’s been in Sumner since graduating from Northern Iowa in 2014 and has coached in multiple capacities — head baseball coach for a season, assistant for the football, track and wrestling teams and his current position.
“Mr. Coyle has been a valued member of our teaching staff as well as our coaching staff over the years,” S-F superintendent Fred Matlage said. “He expressed interest in the position … and he’s going to do a great job.”
Coyle has served as the strength and conditioning coach since 2014 and teaches physical education at the middle school and high school. Now, he also oversees the entire athletic department.
“I was interested in taking the next step forward in the profession,” he said. “It was also the push to be the head of a department.
“There was a lot of support from my wife, obviously. Without her support I wouldn’t have even thought of accepting it.”
When will he sleep?
Coyle laughed.
“It took a lot,” he said. “But that was my concern — football’s been my No. 1 love, I invest 80 percent of my time into football. I didn’t want to take a backseat from that, to give my kids anything less than my best.
“Being able to find a way to still maintain football, strength and conditioning and to have this position as well came from my administrators being pretty creative and being very confident in me, but also giving me support.”
Coyle will count on a pair of teams to help out. The football staff, which has risen to eight men, will take on a little more responsibility during the season while school administration has offered its help from that end. Other administrators will be present at volleyball or cross-country events Coyle can’t attend.
“If we would have thought that was going to be too much, we wouldn’t have hired him,” Matlage said. “He’s a great leader, a great organizer and leads by example. He not only talks the talk but walks the walk. Above all, what he says he does and what he does, he says.”
Coyle has gameplanned for all three sports into the latter parts of their seasons as well as begun work on the winter sports.
“The biggest thing is I’m an organized person. Having things completed in July that won’t happen until October or so is huge for me,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about that stuff in the moment because I kind of put it to bed. But I know it will still be a week-to-week kind of deal sometimes.”
Coyle graduated from Maquoketa Valley in 2010 and spent time during his college tenure coaching at his alma mater.