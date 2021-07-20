INDIANAPOLIS — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Abby Meyer was one of the 2021 winners of the Section 4 NIAAA Student Athlete Scholarship. She was chosen in June at the annual Section 4 spring meeting.
Section student-athlete scholarships are provided each year by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) to one male and one female student-athlete from each section. They are chosen based on their distinguished scholastic, leadership, and sportsmanship qualities.
In order for a student to apply for and receive the scholarship, they must meet certain requirements, including a certain level of athletic and academic achievements, amongst other criteria.
Allan Eckelman is the athletic director at Sumner-Fredericksburg. Meyer’s parents are Jeff and Gina Meyer.
The top student in her class academically, Meyer was a three-year member of the National Honor Society and four times she received the Academic Excellence Award. She also was All-Academic Conference four times.
Meyer competed in softball, volleyball, basketball, and track and field for four years in each sport. She was a team captain in volleyball and basketball, selected all-district and all-conference twice for softball and a shuttle hurdle state qualifier in track and field.
Meyer was involved in many extracurriculars, including the Leadership Academy, Student Senate, Show Choir, and more. She also served in the Sumner-Fredericksburg recreation league as a volleyball coach and a basketball referee.