WEST UNION — The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli co-op went 3-1 over the weekend at the annual North Fayette Valley tournament to lead four area schools.
S-F-T (9-4) lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, 4-2 on Friday and beat Independence, 5-4. The co-op then scored 20 runs in wins against Don Bosco (10-1) and Turkey Valley (10-2).
Chantelle Nuss went 3-1 with nine hits and eight walks allowed in 19 innings. She struck out 20. Saela Steege pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits, three walks and two earned runs. She struck out three.
Morgan Brandt went 10 for 15 with three doubles, two triples and eight runs batted in while Isabel Bernard collected seven hits and six steals. Landree Kobliska (two home runs, four RBI) and Jana Meyer (four steals, three RBI, two doubles) each had six hits.
Abbey Meyer doubled twice and snagged five hits.
“I thought we had a pretty good weekend,” head coach Kevin Bergmann said. “We could have been 4 for 4, but it was definitely a good weekend. We let Waverly back in with a home run, but it happens.”
“It was a hot weekend for the girls, playing all those games in the temperature, but it was a good overall.”
Oelwein goes .500 over weekend
The Huskies (3-4) bookended their weekend with victories, topping Starmont 2-1 on Friday and closing Saturday with a 4-3 win against Beckman Catholic.
Between that, Oelwein fell to Don Bosco, 7-6, and North Fayette Valley, 9-5.
The Huskies scored a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to beat the Stars for the second time during the week.
Alexa Berryman and Mallory Bratten scored the runs, with RBIs from Naomi Goede and Emma Smock.
The Huskies scored a run in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth against the Trailblazers and held on as Beckman scored three in the top of the seventh.
Seven errors derailed a 3-0 lead against the TigerHawks on Saturday. Oelwein also dropped a 4-2 advantage, rallied for a 6-all score and gave up a run in the top of the seventh.
Goede went 6 for 11 with four runs and two RBI. Lape was 6 for 12 with four RBI and a walk.
Smock went 4 for 13 with two RBI. Jillian Prouty and Zoey Reisner each collected three hits; Reisner scored three times and drove in two.
TigerHawks best former coach to end tournament
North Fayette Valley took full advantage of Oelwein’s miscues to score five in the third and at least one run in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings of the contest. It was the TigerHawks’ first game against former longtime coach Bob Lape.
The TigerHawks rallied from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to pull ahead 6-3 after the third and led 8-3 after the fourth.
No hitting statistics were available as of press time. Sophomore Reagan Wymer allowed five hits, walked one and hit a batter, but struck out four.
NFV lost 4-3 to Waverly-Shell Rock and 6-2 to Edgewood-Colesburg.
Wymer allowed six hits and two walks to the Vikings and struck out three.
Starmont goes 1-2
The Stars beat Don Bosco, 6-4, in eight innings on Friday to collect their only win in three games. Starmont (4-5) played just three games because it played eight games during the week.
No statistics were available as of press time.