One made an immediate impression.
Another added to her burgeoning resume.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli softball earned two All-State nods recently from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, with eighth-grader and Tripoli native Isabel Bernard earning Class 3A second-team honors and junior Morgan Brandt claiming third team honors.
Bernard also was named to the IGCA 3A All-Northeast District squad.
“They both had good offseasons coming into this year, and good nonconference play, too,” Cougars head coach Kevin Bergman said. “I thought there was a good chance for them to make All-State.
“They both had great years, and I was happy for them. Glad to see them get postseason honors and recognition.”
Bernard hit .471 (49 for 104) with 32 runs scored, 20 runs batted in, 13 walks and one double. The centerfielder also stole 35 bases in 35 attempts for the Cougars (22-15).
“Oh, yeah. I was very shocked,” Bernard said of being honored. “I’m really excited. I don’t really know what else to say.”
Bergman installed the eighth-grader into the starting lineup from day one and she went on to lead the team in steals and singles (48).
“I don’t know” where I get my speed from, she laughed. “I worked hard this season and I just played for the team, to help the team.”
Bernard also found her newfound teammates to be welcoming.
“They all were there for me and cheering along,” she said. “After a few games, I became more confident with the game.”
Brandt noted Bernard fit in from the preseason.
“She’s so fast. She bats well and is really good defensively,” Brandt said. “I didn’t know her until she came to play with us. She had a big role to play, and she played it really well.”
Brandt hit .441 (45 for 102) with 43 RBI, 20 runs, 16 doubles, five triples and two home runs. She drew six walks and was hit once.
The first baseman had three steals.
This is Brandt’s third All-State honor as a junior — Brandt was named a Class 2A first-teamer in volleyball and a Class 2A second-teamer in basketball.
“I was surprised, again, honestly. I didn’t expect it, and it just came,” Brandt said. “My batting was better this year than I thought. My numbers were good, I guess.”