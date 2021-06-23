SUMNER — The start was a little rough. The rest of it was a concerto.
Chantelle Nuss shrugged off hitting the first batter of the game and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli smashed 11 hits and took advantage of 16 baserunners in a 13-1 three-inning mercy-rule win against Grundy Center on Tuesday.
The Cougars senior hurler plunked Jacque Kuester, who came around to score on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the frame.
Kuester was the only Spartan to reach base as Nuss twirled a three-strikeout no-hitter for Sumner-Fredericksburg (14-12).
“It took us a bit to get started, but once we got started it was good,” Nuss said. “We hit well in the last game (13-5 win vs DNH) and it continued into this game. It helped a lot.
“I’m proud of our team for coming through.”
Nuss induced one lineout, one flyout and three groundouts from Grundy Center (11-6).
Classmate and first baseman Morgan Brandt felt there’s “no one better” when Nuss is on her game.
“We knew we had to score anyway, and it was just one run,” Brandt added. “You have to score to win the game, so we had to get that run back.”
Offensively, S-F responded to the Spartans run with a four-run first, five-run second and four-run third.
Brandt brought in four off two triples and a home run; she went 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Isabel Bernard stole four bases and scored three times; she also went 2 for 2. Nuss went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI. Landree Kobliska drove in two and was hit once while Gracie Jones was plunked twice. Abby Meyer stole two bases and scored twice.
“Chantelle did a great job to hold them,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “We just hit the ball hard, and I was a little surprised. We’ve hit the ball well two games in a row.”
Area Softball
Roundup
In other area action Tuesday, Wapsie Valley baseball beat Kee, 12-3. The Warriors (10-11) scored six runs in the second and three apiece in the first and sixth. No statistics were available as of press time.
Wapsie Valley’s softball team played at Alburnett. No results were available as of press time. Starmont baseball lost to Marquette Catholic 17-2 in Arlington after allowing 13 runs in the top of the fourth. No statistics were available as of press time.