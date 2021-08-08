CEDAR FALLS — Smacks, cheers and whistles took over a FIT Courts complex for most of Saturday as several northeast Iowa schools came together for a preseason gathering.
Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central both participated.
The Cougars went 4-2 in pool play and wound up first in their pool via tiebreaker. They pushed through the gold bracket to meet Denver in the championship match but fell to the Cyclones.
The Blue Devils fell to the bronze bracket after pool play’s completion but rallied to win the bracket.