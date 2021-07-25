INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Motor Speedway hosted the Iowa Donor Network Night on Saturday. Iowa Donor Network was on hand with info and for people to sign up as an organ donor.
The night started later for 130 cars who checked in because of the extreme heat. It did not stop the fields from going two and three wide, and few times four, all night. Racing action completed in 3:31 even with the late start.
Extra money was available for drivers, but they had to show a green ribbon sticker that served as proof of being an organ donor or signing up.
The first race of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15-lap feature. Kyle Olson and Nebraska’s Cameron Meyer led the field to the green flag with Olson taking the top spot early. Olson held off Brandon Tharp and Shane Paris until lap seven. Paris took the top spot away, but Olson did not go away and took back the race lead just before a caution on lap 10.
Olson held off Paris and Tharp on the restart and went on to take his first win of the season in Indee. Paris finished second, Justin Becker was third. Tyler Soppe claimed hard charger, moving up nine spots to finish seventh.
Jacob Ellithorpe grabbed the early race lead of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 18-lap feature. Jay Schmidt and Cole Mather put pressure on Ellithorpe, which allowed Schmidt to take the race lead on lap four.
Schmidt’s lead was short-lived as Mather took over the top spot. Mather pulled away to take his fifth win of the season. Schmidt settled for second, Dylan Thornton moved up nine spots to finish third and be the hard charger.
Before a lap scored in the books of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars feature, the caution came out for debris on the front stretch. Ethan Steere grabbed the lead on the opening lap, but the caution came out again with just lap one scored when Bryce Carey and Derek Xayasouk spun in turn two. That allowed Chad Dugan to take over the race lead from Steere. Dugan looked headed to victory but experienced mechanical issues on lap five and pulled into the infield and allwoed Steere to take over the race. Steere went on to take the feature win.
Carson James and Dave Rosburg went 2-3.
Kolton Osborn was the hard charger, moving up 10 spots.
In the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature, Milo Veloz led the opening lap before Jeff Larson took over the race lead on lap two.
Larson held of Veloz and Jordan Hicks until the caution came out on lap seven when Jason Hyerdall spun on the front stretch. Larson fend them off on the restart, but the caution came out again on lap nine for Ronn Lauritzen spinning in turn two.
Larson had to fend with a new challenger in Troy Cordes, and did so until the caution came out on lap 14 when Tommy Belmer spun in turn three. One more caution came out on lap 16 when Jordan Hicks spun off the top of turn two.
Larson maintained his lead the entire time to take the feature win. Cordes finished second with Brennen Chipp third. Jeff Aikey finished sixth, moving up 20 spots for the hard charger award.
Blake Driscol led all 12 laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts feature that went to green-to-checkered caution free. Driscol fended off challenges from Justin Hempstead, Cristian Grady and Korey Lana throughout the race.
Lana finished second and Hempstead was third. Logan Clausen was fifth, moving up five spots to take the hard charger award.
In the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15=lap feature, Luke Bird wrestled the lead from Trenton Neuhaus on lap one. Bird got a little separation until the halfway point allowing Kyle Jared and Jim Ball Jr. to reel him back down. Ball got by Jared on lap 10 and then set his sights on getting by Bird.
Ball made the move and took over the race lead on lap 12, then went on to the victory ahead of Tyler Ollendieck, who took second away from Bird. Bird was third.
Dakota Simonsen finish 10th but moved up the most spots for the hard charger award.
The final feature of the night was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap race. Andy Nezworski and Logan Duffy led the field to the green flag. Nezworski took the early race lead but the caution came out just after lap four scored when Darren Mish wend off the top of turn one and two.
Nezworski fended off Duffy and Curt Martin on the restart before pulling away. Nezworski was on cruise control until heavy lap traffic allowed Duffy, Martin and Sean Johnson to reel him back in.
Nezworski managed the lap traffic just enough to go on and take his second win in as many weeks at Indee. Duffy was second and Johnson was third.