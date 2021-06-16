West Central has canceled the remainder of its softball season because of a lack of players, according to head coach Nick Robinson.
The cancellation was made public on Wednesday after North Fayette Valley announced a doubleheader that day in Maynard with the Blue Devils was called off.
The Blue Devils (1-10, 0-6 in the Upper Iowa Conference) had backed out of a tournament in Jesup last Friday and Saturday, but returned to action on Monday to face Turkey Valley in a doubleheader at Suckow Field. That turned out to be their final action of the season. The Trojans won, 15-0 and 12-2.
West Central’s lone victory of the season was a 14-2 rout of North Tama in the May 29 Jesup Classic. The Blue Devils dropped their next nine games and had 11 games left in the regular season.
The team has three seniors, who graduated last month, playing their final season as Blue Devils: Isabel Eitel, Bryleigh Rouse and Marlee Squires.