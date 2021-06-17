Naomi Gaede was in a slump.
She found the cure for what ailed her.
The Oelwein senior second baseman blasted a three-run home run over center field to close a 5-2 Northeast Iowa conference upset victory win against Crestwood (12-4, 7-2) on Wednesday at the Oelwein Veteran’s Sports Complex.
“I was backed off the plate like coach (Dalton) Lape said, so it was probably more down the pipe because I backed off.”
Gaede’s blast was her third of the season and closed a game in which she drove in all five runs for Oelwein (6-8, 3-6) on two extra-base hits — a double and the moon shot.
She also committed an error in the top of the seventh that led to the Cadets tying the game at 2-all. Redemption was the modus operandi as she walked up to the plate with two on and two out.
“You have the responsibility of hitting somebody home or moving the runners,” she said. “If not, we might have three people on and the pressure is on the next person after me. Relieving the pressure off the person behind me was what I wanted to do.”
Gaede conferred with assistant coach Dalton Lape after her first at-bat against the Cadets’ Kyleigh Foster. Outside the dugout, Gaede drew a line in the dirt and asked Lape if she should move a step back in the batter’s box.
Dalton answered affirmatively, and Gaede later broke out of a 2 for 12 slump with consecutive hits — the fifth-inning double for a 2-0 lead and then the game-ending blast.
“We just all need to learn to hit that inside pitch out front and to listen to coach Lape because he was repeating himself over and over again — ‘Back off the plate and back off the front of the box, too.’ We can’t hit when we’re jammed up and it made a huge difference.
“I started hitting a lot better after that.”
It was the second time longtime softball head coach Bob Lape saw his team win on a walkoff homer.
“Second one in 26, 27 years. They’re very far and few between,” he said. “I felt confident with Naomi coming up. I didn’t think it was going to be a home run … but I thought she would hit the ball hard somewhere.
“I’m glad for her. Happy for her.”
Outside of Gaede’s clutch hits, the Huskies were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. They were also 4 for 26 as Kennedy Lape and Foster engaged in a solid pitcher’s duel for most of the contest.
They twirled shutout frames the first four innings, with Lape tagging out a runner at third on a double play and stranding four runners through the first five innings.
Oelwein’s senior pitcher allowed a solo home run to Britain Ferrie in the top of the sixth and got help from Zoey Reisner, who gunned down Olivia Ollendick at second in the top of the seventh for the second out of the frame.
Foster collected a single, then Bree Rogne came to the plate.
Rogne hit a ball to Gaede, who bobbled the ball and then tossed it to first baseman Emma Smock. The ball hit off Smock’s glove and hit Rogne in the helmet and Gaede grabbed the ball and threw to third to try to catch Foster.
The umpires initially called Rogne out, then reversed the call after a conference and put Foster back on second.
Ferrie hit a sharp ball that was mishandled by Joslynn Melchert and led to Foster crossing for the 2-all score.
“Six and two-thirds we made it without hitting the panic button,” coach Lape said. “It was a big deal to come back in the bottom of the seventh and persevere a little bit and deal with adversity and find a way to win.”
Lape was on point otherwise. She scattered eight hits but didn’t walk or hit a batter and struck out 10.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Nicole Lenz reached first on a dropped third strike to give the home team hope. Jillian Prouty drew a walk to bring Gaede up.
“It’s a great win,” Gaede said. “Any conference game is for us … we overcame adversity tonight. They got their money’s worth coming down here and we did, too.”
Natalie Crandall and Karlie Wegner both doubled as all of Oelwein’s hits were extra-base knocks. Prouty walked twice.