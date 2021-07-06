It was down to the final frame.
Oelwein struck and New Hampton struck back.
The Chickasaws scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 4-3 Northern Iowa Conference win at home Monday. Oelwein (3-23, 2-14) took a 3-2 lead on Carsen Jeanes’ two-run home run in the top of the seventh.
Senior pitcher Cooper Smock went 6 2/3 innings, coming within one out of closing the contest. He scattered eight hits and hit two batters, but only gave up one earned run.
Jeanes went 2 for 3, and Jacob King went 2 for 3 and drove in pinch-runner Caden Penhollow to give the Huskies a 2-1 deficit in the top of the fifth.
Ray Gearhart, Mason Kunkle and Christian Stoler also singled.