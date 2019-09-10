The fall season for Oelwein Soccer Club began on Saturday with the local U12 and U15 playing road games to kick off the season.
The U12 team lost to Tripoli 3-2 at Tripoli Community School soccer field. Blake Eitel and Ashlyn Sauser each scored one goal for the Oelwein U12 team.
The U15 team defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-0 at the Sumner-Fredericksburg Elementary School soccer field. Brennan Sauser scored two goals for Oelwein; and CJ Beatty, Conall Sauser and Eddie Gonzales each scored one goal apiece.
The Oelwein Soccer Club is still accepting game registrations for the fall season. This Saturday, the Oelwein Soccer Club U12 and U15 teams will play again.