LIBERTY, Mo. – The Upper Iowa women’s soccer scored a goal in the 83rd minute to tie their home and season opener against William Jewell College. The Peacocks and Cardinals played to a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes of action on Sunday in Fayette. The match was the opening contest for both squads as they moved to 0-0-1 after the non-conference decision.
William Jewell came out strong in the first half taking 14 shots at the Peacock goal, while holding the home team to just one attempt. The Cardinals’ Katie Pohl rocketed a shot past the UIU goal keeper after a misplay by the defense allowed her to get in close. Pohl’s goal came in the 20th minute.
In the second half, the Peacocks picked up their intensity and executed the game plan to stay on the offensive and put pressure on the Cardinal defense. In the second half, Upper Iowa took 11 shots in the second half and earned 4 corner kicks after none in the opening frame. With seven and a half minutes to play in the game, UIU’s Facienne Graham crossed a ball into the box. After the keeper couldn’t gather it up, freshman Aimee Kemper found herself with the ball on her foot in front of the net. Kemper knocked it in for her first collegiate goal and pulled the home team even.
The game went through a pair of overtimes without a score by either team. UIU took seven shots in the extra twenty minutes, while WJC took three shots.
Both goal keepers made impressive saves in net with Natalie Rudrud recording 10 saves for UIU, while Kaylie Kappelmann stopped 7 shots for William Jewell.
TURNING POINT... Trailing 1-0 late in the game, Graham and Jessica Kron pushed the ball into the nearside corner for Upper Iowa. Graham crossed the ball into the box and WJC’s Kappelmann came off her line to gather in the pass. Kappelmann couldn’t come up with the catch cleanly and the ball spilled out to the feet of Kemper. The freshman slid to her left with the ball and then punched it into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1 with seven and a half minutes to play.
Aimee Kemper scored her first collegiate goal for the Peacocks and made it count as it salvaged a tie for Upper Iowa.
Jessica Kron, Jayna Morikawa and Facienne Graham were the offensive catalysts in the second half putting pressure on the Cardinal defense.
Molly Doran, Aimee Sies, Joline Hellstroem and Katie Samuels held together on the back line in support of Rudrud. Natalie Rudrud recorded 10 saves on the afternoon allowing just one goal.
The Peacocks were definitely aggressive in the game committing 15 fouls in the match compared to just 6 for the Cardinals, but the intensity paid off as the momentum turned in their favor during the second half. UIU outshot WJC 18-9 after the opening half.
Upper Iowa will host a tournament next weekend on Friday and Sunday, Sept. 13 and 15. The Peacocks will take the pitch against Davenport University on Friday at 5:30 p.m. following the first match of the day between Concordia University, St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Concordia-St. Paul and Davenport will get together at noon. followed by the Peacocks taking on the Rangers of UW-Parkside at 2:30 p.m.