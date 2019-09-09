ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Upper Iowa’s second half comeback ended early as they lost to Lindenwood University by a 3-1 count this afternoon. This is the second straight match that the Peacocks fell to a Missouri based opponent on the road by a score of 3-1.
Similar to Friday’s match, Lindenwood went ahead early on with a 2-0 lead before the two teams traded goals to end with a final score of 3-1. Lindenwood is now 13-2 all-time against the Peacocks. The Lions will start their season 1-1 while the Peacocks return to Fayette 0-2.