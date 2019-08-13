Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – Abby Meyer ends her sophomore softball season with an All-State Honorable Mention selection for her outstanding play.

Meyer led the Cougars with a .421 average, .612 slugging percentage, 51 hits, 38 runs, five triples and 33 RBIs this season. She also had one home run, 10 doubles, a .450 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.

Sumner-Fredericksburg softball head coach Kevin Bergman said Meyer loves the game of softball.

“She moved from third base to shortstop this year, and did a great job there,” Bergman said. “She led our team in hitting this year with a .421 average. She has put the extra time in the offseason, and it paid off for her with making the 2A All-District and Honorable Mention All-State [selections].”

Besides playing shortstop, Meyer also made five appearances on the mound as a pitcher. She had a 3.48 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

The Cougars varsity softball team finished with a 19-17 record this season, before falling to Denver in the first round of district play.

Meyer also plays on the Sumner-Fredericksburg basketball and track and field teams.

Class 2A First Team All-State Selections

Abby Kraemer, Alta Aurelia

Jessica Flaherty, Alta-Auerlia

Heather Boeckenstedt, Beckman Catholic

Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs

Payton Slaughter, Cherokee Washington

Rilee Slycord, Colfax-Mingo

Ruby Kappelar, Durant

Alli Boyle, Earlham

Madison Farrington, East Marshall

Maria Rasmussen, East Marshall

Molly Schany, Emmetsburg

Lilly Miller, I-35

Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr

Abby Flanagan, North Linn

Grace Flanagan, North Linn

Denali Loecker, Ogden

Makenzie McGriff, Pleasantville

Katie Bracken, Regina Catholic

Jadyn Anderson, Saint Ansgar

Meagan Blomgren, Van Meter

Lexi Lander, West Monona

Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux

Coach of the Year: Marv Porter, North Linn

Class 2A Second Team All-State Selections

Madison Osborn, Alburnett

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs

Colbee Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo

Marissa Stock, Denver

Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford

Kamryn Meyer, Durant

Alexis Bean, Earlham

Kodie Hoskey, East Marshall

Kate Stanley, I-35

Kristin Sadler, Jesup

Maddie Rolling, North Union

Zoey Wright, Pekin

Josie Sowers, Pleasantville

Abby DeJoode, Pleasantville

Madison Jones, South Central Calhoun

Lexi Jirak, Van Buren

Haley Forret, Van Meter

Abby Archer, Van Meter

Nicki Henson, West Branch

Madsyn Grotewold, West Lyon

Erika McKenney, West Sioux

Shayden Blankenship, West Sioux

Class 2A Third Team All-State Selections

Katie Anzalone, AHSTW

Sydney Steffen, Beckman Catholic

Abigayle Angell, Central Springs

Hannah Happ, Durant

Brielle Madden, Emmetsburg

Zoe Miller, Jesup

Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia

Reanna Rife, Logan-Magnolia

Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, North Linn

Hannah Bridgewater, North Linn

Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast

Bree Mangelsen, Northeast

Katelyn Halbach, Osage

Lydia Linder, Pekin

Chloe Morgan, Pella Christian

Tanya Schutjer, Saint Ansgar

Olivia Larsen, Sidney

Emma Reid, Wapello

Chandler Schemper, Western Christian

Kortney Drake, Wilton

Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central

Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention Selections

Kylie Volesky, Alburnett

Teagan Slaughter, Cherokee Washington

Abbie Schany, Emmetsburg

Abbie Miller, Highland

Abby Gaudian, Hudson

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning

Rhianna Bigwood, Jesup

Jayda Gay, Martensdale-St. Mary’s

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr

Kenedee Bubke, MVAOCOU

Hope Steinberger, North Union

Meredith Adreon, Ogden

Breanne Diersen, South Hamilton

Abby Meyer, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Riley Knoblach, West Lyon

Kiley Henschen, West Monona

Mallory Lange, Wilton

Sally Gallagher, Woodbury Central

