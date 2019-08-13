SUMNER – Abby Meyer ends her sophomore softball season with an All-State Honorable Mention selection for her outstanding play.
Meyer led the Cougars with a .421 average, .612 slugging percentage, 51 hits, 38 runs, five triples and 33 RBIs this season. She also had one home run, 10 doubles, a .450 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.
Sumner-Fredericksburg softball head coach Kevin Bergman said Meyer loves the game of softball.
“She moved from third base to shortstop this year, and did a great job there,” Bergman said. “She led our team in hitting this year with a .421 average. She has put the extra time in the offseason, and it paid off for her with making the 2A All-District and Honorable Mention All-State [selections].”
Besides playing shortstop, Meyer also made five appearances on the mound as a pitcher. She had a 3.48 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts.
The Cougars varsity softball team finished with a 19-17 record this season, before falling to Denver in the first round of district play.
Meyer also plays on the Sumner-Fredericksburg basketball and track and field teams.
Class 2A First Team All-State Selections
Abby Kraemer, Alta Aurelia
Jessica Flaherty, Alta-Auerlia
Heather Boeckenstedt, Beckman Catholic
Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs
Payton Slaughter, Cherokee Washington
Rilee Slycord, Colfax-Mingo
Ruby Kappelar, Durant
Alli Boyle, Earlham
Madison Farrington, East Marshall
Maria Rasmussen, East Marshall
Molly Schany, Emmetsburg
Lilly Miller, I-35
Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr
Abby Flanagan, North Linn
Grace Flanagan, North Linn
Denali Loecker, Ogden
Makenzie McGriff, Pleasantville
Katie Bracken, Regina Catholic
Jadyn Anderson, Saint Ansgar
Meagan Blomgren, Van Meter
Lexi Lander, West Monona
Payton Schwiesow, West Sioux
Coach of the Year: Marv Porter, North Linn
Class 2A Second Team All-State Selections
Madison Osborn, Alburnett
Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs
Colbee Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo
Marissa Stock, Denver
Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford
Kamryn Meyer, Durant
Alexis Bean, Earlham
Kodie Hoskey, East Marshall
Kate Stanley, I-35
Kristin Sadler, Jesup
Maddie Rolling, North Union
Zoey Wright, Pekin
Josie Sowers, Pleasantville
Abby DeJoode, Pleasantville
Madison Jones, South Central Calhoun
Lexi Jirak, Van Buren
Haley Forret, Van Meter
Abby Archer, Van Meter
Nicki Henson, West Branch
Madsyn Grotewold, West Lyon
Erika McKenney, West Sioux
Shayden Blankenship, West Sioux
Class 2A Third Team All-State Selections
Katie Anzalone, AHSTW
Sydney Steffen, Beckman Catholic
Abigayle Angell, Central Springs
Hannah Happ, Durant
Brielle Madden, Emmetsburg
Zoe Miller, Jesup
Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia
Reanna Rife, Logan-Magnolia
Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, North Linn
Hannah Bridgewater, North Linn
Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast
Bree Mangelsen, Northeast
Katelyn Halbach, Osage
Lydia Linder, Pekin
Chloe Morgan, Pella Christian
Tanya Schutjer, Saint Ansgar
Olivia Larsen, Sidney
Emma Reid, Wapello
Chandler Schemper, Western Christian
Kortney Drake, Wilton
Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central
Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention Selections
Kylie Volesky, Alburnett
Teagan Slaughter, Cherokee Washington
Abbie Schany, Emmetsburg
Abbie Miller, Highland
Abby Gaudian, Hudson
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning
Rhianna Bigwood, Jesup
Jayda Gay, Martensdale-St. Mary’s
Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr
Kenedee Bubke, MVAOCOU
Hope Steinberger, North Union
Meredith Adreon, Ogden
Breanne Diersen, South Hamilton
Abby Meyer, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Riley Knoblach, West Lyon
Kiley Henschen, West Monona
Mallory Lange, Wilton
Sally Gallagher, Woodbury Central