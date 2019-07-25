FORT DODGE – Behind a dominant pitching performance from Mackenzie Hupke, Independence defeated Denison-Schleswig 3-0 in the Class 4A state tournament consolation game on Tuesday at Fort Dodge.
Mackenzie Hupke (21-7) nearly pitched a perfect game, with the only baserunner she allowed was a questionable hit by pitch in the seventh inning with two outs, as the Denison-Schleswig batter leaned in to the pitch. The Mustangs senior pitcher struck out 11 batters and settled for a no-hitter.
“Mackenzie threw a no-hitter and missed a perfect game by one batter,” said Independence softball coach Heather Hupke. “The ladies played well. We’re solid on defense and put the ball in play well. Great way to end the season and send the seniors out.”
The Mustangs scored one run in the third inning and two runs in the fifth inning, which was more than enough to win the consolation game.
Independence combined for 11 hits, one walk, three runs and one stolen base in their win against Denison-Schleswig.
Mustangs shortstop Abby Davis had one run, three hits; including two doubles. Catcher Kenzie Fischels also had three hits. Hupke and second baseman Brooke Beatty each had an RBI, and Hupke also had a stolen base.
Wednesday’s contest against Denison-Schleswig was the final game for the senior players, which include Davis, Kaylee Hosch, Hupke, Sydney Hearn, Megan Brock and Abby Meiborg.
Independence finishes the season with a 31-12 record after their win against Denison-Schleswig in the consolation game. The Mustangs lost their quarterfinal game to West Delaware 8-2 on Tuesday.