CLARKSVILLE – Since the season officially started on May 6, the Clarksville softball team was determined to make a statement during their 2019 campaign.
After being defeated by Janesville 1-0 in last year’s regional final, the Indians were looking to redeem themselves en route to the Class 1A, Region 7 final game against Starmont on Monday.
It took just five innings for Clarksville to “make their statement,” as they ended the Stars’ season with their 10-0 victory to qualify for the 2019 Class 1A State Softball tournament for the first time since 2017.
It was a slow start for the Indians in the first inning against Starmont, as they plated one run when Cheyenne Behrends reached base on a Star error. After Makenzie Bloker’s sacrifice bunt and a fielder’s choice, Behrends was able to advance to third base. Then, Janet Borchardt hit a double that brought in Behrends for an early 1-0 Clarksville lead.
During the bottom half of the second, Clarksville’s Chloe Ross hit a triple that bounced off the outfield fence, and she was brought in by Bailey Myers’ sacrifice fly, making it 2-0, Indians with two frames complete.
Starmont went three up, three down during the second, third and fourth innings. Of the nine outs in that stretch, Clarksville hurler, Kori Wedeking tallied seven strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth frame for the Indians, Emma Poppe led off the inning by smacking her first homerun of the season. Ross followed that with a double, which Myers followed with a triple that allowed Ross to score. Myers scored during Behrends’ at-bat, where she hit a double but was later called out for leaving second base early. With their three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Clarksville had posted a 5-0 lead over Starmont.
During the top of the fifth inning, Starmont looked like they had found a spark. Madilyn Vaske reached base, after a ball dropped between Behrends at shortstop and Cailyn Hardy at third base. Addi Munger also found her way on base with a single, after she bunted in hopes of advancing Vaske to second base.
However, Kori Wedeking threw to second base to get Vaske out, while Munger stayed at first. After an Indian error, the Stars had their third baserunner on of the inning, as Sydnee Becker got on base. However, Isabel Johanns struck out to end the inning.
Unfortunately for Starmont, Clarksville would score five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal their victory.
In the circle for Clarksville, Wedeking pitched five innings, gave up three hits and struck out 11. Goedken was the pitcher for Starmont, and she threw five innings and allowed 10 runs and 12 hits.
Offensively, Behrends led the Indians, as she went 3-4 with two RBIs. Borchardt, Poppe and Ross each went 2-3 and brought in three runs. For the Stars, Goedken, Vaske and Munger each went 1-2 at the plate.
With the victory put away on Monday, Clarksville will now look toward the Class 1A State Softball Tournament, which will be held July 22-26 at the Rogers Sport Complex in Fort Dodge. As of press time, the Class 1A pairings had not been released.
Starmont closes out their season with a 17-22 record after losing to Clarksville in the regional title game on Monday.
Score by inning
Starmont 0 0 0 0 0 —0
Clarksville 1 1 0 3 5 —10