JESUP – The season came to the end Monday for the Jesup varsity softball team as they lost to East Marshall 14-1 in five innings in the Class 2A Region 1 title game.
The J-Hawks committed five errors; as East Marshall capitalized with 14 runs off of 14 hits and two walks. The Mustangs blew the game wide open with a seven-run third inning, which gave them a 10-0 lead.
Jesup softball coach Rod Elson said his team did not play up to their potential against East Marshall.
“It is pretty untypical for us to make five errors,” Elson said. “We haven’t had a five-error game since the beginning of the season and they were just routine plays.”
Jesup pitcher Rhianna Bigwood (21-6) started the game and went two innings with two strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, a walk and eight earned runs. Two of her runs were unearned and she was removed after failing to retire the first five batters in the third inning.
Alexis VanderWerff pitched three innings in relief for the J-Hawks and had one strikeout. She allowed six hits, a walk and four earned runs.
In the third inning when Elson changed pitchers, he decided to go with VanderWerff over the more experienced Zoe Miller, in part because VanderWerff is able to warm up faster.
“The change was simple because at the time, they were hitting Rhianna pretty good,” Elson said. “It was eight hits already in the third inning with no outs. I knew she was coming up in the order and I didn’t want to take her out of the game completely. I just felt that VanderWerff is our pitcher of the future and this way I can give her a little experience.”
Mustangs pitcher Kodie Hoskey (20-3) held the J-Hawks to three hits, one walk and one earned run; while recording one strikeout.
“[Hoskey] did a good job of moving it around and mixing it up, so we couldn’t get anything sharp,” Elson said. “It took us too long to adjust. It was a short game innings-wise, so some of our kids only got two at-bats. So, you have to make adjustments quick.”
Jesup scored their only run in the fourth inning when first baseman Kristin Sadler hit an RBI double to drive in Bigwood, who had the first J-Hawk hit in the game. Third baseman Jenna Jensen had the only other Jesup hit, which also occurred in the fourth inning.
Every East Marshall hitter had at least one hit. Catcher Madison Farrington had three hits, including a home run and five RBIs.
Jesup ends their season with a 30-10 record after losing to East Marshall. As the Class 2A, Region 1 champion, East Marshall will head to the state tournament at Ft. Dodge next week.
Score by inning
East Marshall 3 1 7 0 3 — 14
Jesup 0 0 0 1 0 — 1