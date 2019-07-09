PRESTON – In a slugfest of a game, the East Buchanan varsity softball team fell short to Easton Valley 14-12 in the Class 1A Region 6 first-round playoff game on Monday.
“As you can see by the score, we were strong on offense and aggressive on the bases,” said East Buchanan assistant softball coach Deb Donlea. “With the exception of some defensive errors, we had some really nice plays that prevented some runs from scoring.”
Buccaneers sophomore pitcher Emma Cook (0-8) started the game and went six innings with no strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, 14 walks and 12 earned runs. Two runs were unearned due to errors.
East Buchanan combined for nine hits, nine walks, 12 runs and two stolen bases. Third baseman Katie Gee had three hits, a run and an RBI. Center fielder Lauren Donlea had a hit, two walks, four runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Easton Valley (8-27) moves on to the second round to face Lisbon at Lisbon City Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
East Buchanan ends their season with an 8-20 record after their first-round loss against Easton Valley.
“These girls faced adversity with every game head on,” Deb Donlea said. “When we look back, we’re going to remember everything we learned, because we’re coming back stronger.”