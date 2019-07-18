Female Athlete of the Week: Ellie Neil

Wapsie Valley freshman Ellie Neil was the team’s top starting pitcher; as well as one of the Warriors top hitters this season.
“Ellie is the definition of a team player,” said Wapsie Valley softball coach Liz Bergman. “She will play wherever asked and does great at it. She puts the team first and is very coachable. It shows that she works hard in the offseason and during the season.”
Although Neil had a 3-10 record, she pitched much better than her record indicates. She had a 2.80 ERA and limited opponents to a .237 batting average.
Neil started 14 of the Warriors 26 games this season and had 80 innings pitched, which was more innings than the rest of Wapsie Valley pitcher’s combined. She also appeared in five games as a reliever.
When not on the mound, Neil played all over the diamond, including first base, second base and the outfield. At the plate, Neil batted .296 with a .451 on-base percentage.