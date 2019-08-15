Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Female Athlete of the Week: Kaci Beesecker

Warriors center fielder Kaci Beesecker comes up with a single against Sumner-Fredericksburg on June 19.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Splitting her time between center field and on the pitcher’s mound, Wapsie Valley incoming senior Kaci Beesecker made an impact for the softball team this past season.

“Kaci is such a great leader,” said Wapsie Valley softball coach Liz Bergman. “She gives 110 percent effort into everything she does. Kaci is a great four-sport athlete.”

Beesecker showed a patient approach at the plate and had a .271 average and .457 on-base percentage in 2019. She scored 23 runs, had 10 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

On the mound, she had 11 appearances with a 6.09 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched. Defensively, Beesecker only committed five errors and had a .926 fielding percentage.

Besides softball, Beesecker also plays on the Warriors volleyball, basketball and track and field teams.

Tags