JOHNSTON – Iowa Public Television (IPTV) will cover the Iowa Girls High School Championships as teams across the state take to the field to compete.
Coverage of each class title game will take place at the Rogers Sports Complex at Fort Dodge. Each game will be broadcast on the IPTV’s primary channel and streamed live on iptv.org, YouTube and Facebook.
On Thursday, July 25, the Class 1A title game will start at 6 p.m. and the Class 2A title game will begin at 8:15 p.m.
On Friday, July 26, three games will be broadcast. The Class 3A title game starts at 3:30 p.m., the Class 4A title game starts at 5:45 p.m. and the Class 5A title game starts at 8 p.m.