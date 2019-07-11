WEST UNION – The North Fayette Valley varsity softball team defeated Union 4-2 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 6 bracket on Wednesday.
Most of the scoring was done in the first inning as Union scored two runs in the top half and NFV scored three runs in the bottom half. The only other run was scored by the TigerHawks in the fourth inning.
NFV sophomore pitcher Kennedy Lape (14-5) started the game and went five innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three hits, a walk and two earned runs. Reagan Wymer pitched two scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout.
The TigerHawks combined for nine hits, one walk, four runs and three stolen bases. Second baseman Emma Ney had three hits, a run and two stolen bases. Center fielder Makenna Koch had two hits, a run and a stolen base. Catcher Abby Reichter had a two-RBI double.
North Fayette Valley is now 22-12 for the season after their first-round win. They play West Liberty on the road in the second round of the Class 3A Region 6 bracket on Friday at 7 p.m.