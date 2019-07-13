WEST LIBERTY – The season came to end for the North Fayette Valley varsity softball team in West Liberty as the TigerHawks lost 13-1 in the second round of the Class 3A Region 6 game Friday.
NFV was only able to score one run in the third inning, as West Liberty scored two runs in the first, eight runs in the second, two runs in the third and one run in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.
Comets pitcher Isabelle True (15-1) went four innings with six strikeouts; as she held NFV to two hits, three walks and one earned run.
TIgerHawks pitcher Reagan Wymer (4-5) started the game and was the losing pitcher.
As a team; West Liberty combined for 12 hits, six walks, 13 runs and one stolen base. Third baseman Finley Hall had three hits, a walk, a double, four RBIs and one stolen base.
North Fayette Valley ends the season with a 22-13 record after their second-round loss to West Liberty.