Osage eliminates Sumner-Fred

SUMNER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity softball team lost a hard-fought second round Class 2A Region 7 second-round game to Osage 11-8 on Wednesday.
Osage scored one run in both the first and second innings. The Cougars then exploded for a six-run second inning that included an inside-the-park home run from shortstop Abby Meyer that drove in two other runners.
The Cougars then scored two more runs in the third inning when Chantelle Nuss and Kesley Allen both scoring on wild pitches. It would be the last time S-F scored as Osage came back from an 8-2 deficit by scoring nine runs in the remaining innings.
Sumner-Fredericksburg pitcher Kaylyn Hoth (7-3) started the game and was the losing pitcher.
The Cougars end their season with a 19-17 record after their second-round loss to Osage.