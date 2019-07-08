ARLINGTON — Starmont’s run-away 10-1 win over Dunkerton on Monday has set up a showdown of 15-win teams in New Hampton on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 1A Region 7 playoffs.
Starmont (15-21) heads to Mikkelson Field to take on Janesville (15-10). The game time is 5:30 p.m.
Janesville has been idle since its 8-1 win at home against Don Bosco on July 1.
On Monday, Starmont senior pitcher Hayley Goedken (8-7, 2.01 ERA) and solid fielding shut down the Dunkerton Raiders (4-21), while the Stars put up 10 runs on 10 hits.
Aggressive base running paid off for Starmont, which scored four runs on pass balls — Regan Jannsen in the first, Sydney Baumgartner in the second, Madilyn Vaske in the third and Katie Berry in the sixth.
Berry also scored on an overthrow to third base in the second inning. She took off from first on a single by Baumgartner, rounded second and dove into third ahead of the throw, which bounced to the fence.
The Stars had five stolen bases, two of which were by Goedken in the first inning. To open the game, she slapped a line-drive that bounced off the top of the leaping Dunkerton shortstop’s glove. From there she stole second and third before scoring on Jannsen’s single.
The Stars scored in each of their six at bats.
Offensively, Baumgartner was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring once. Goedken, Emily Schumacher and Jannsen went 2-for-4, each scoring twice. Jannsen, Goedken and Madilyn Vaske each hit a double.
Vaske led the team in RBIs with two. Schumacher, Jannsen and Baumgartner each had one.
Goedken pitched all seven innings for Starmont, allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Dunkerton scored its lone run in the fourth inning when a throw got away from the Stars trying to catch a Raider stealing second.
Dunkerton pounded three hard singles in the inning, but was undone when a batter was called out when her bat hit her bunted ball on the ground and a ground out to first ended the threat, stranding two runners.
The Stars sent Goedken back to the mound in the fifth with no thought of switching.
“Hayley has been our No. 1 all year, so there was really no question that she was probably going to stay in the game,” said head coach Colton Jannsen, adding that there was not that much of a threat “especially with our offense doing what they were doing.”
Goedken got a boost from the offense.
“When we were up a lot, I just wanted to pull off the win for my team,” Goedken said. “And it’s just a better feeling when you finish off the game with only one run on the board”
Jannsen credited the Stars fielding for preventing a big inning for Dunkerton.
“Defense played great,” he said, adding that when Dunkerton got runners on in the fourth, the Stars didn’t let it snowball.“ We were able to end the inning with minimal damage.”
Goedken responded in the fifth by striking out the first two batters and getting a pop up to first base to end another shutout inning.
Dunkerton 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Starmont 2 2 2 2 1 1 X — 10
• • •
