Starmont wins its second district game

NEW HAMPTON — The Starmont Stars won their Class 1A Region 7 second-round game against the Janesville Wildcats 12-7 Wednesday at New Hampton.
The Wildcats started Wednesday’s playoff game with three runs by Pyper McCarville, Grace Hovenga, and Bailey Hoff but their lead would not last long as the next inning the Starmont Stars went off and scored seven runs of their own.
The Stars demonstrated the importance of fielders backing up each other, when in the second inning Janesville’s Hovenga bunted. A throw to the Stars’ first baseman Isabel Johanns passed her, but right fielder Kennedy Eastman picked it up and tossed it to left fielder P. McCarville who was covering second base. She tagged Hovenga out.
The game was quiet from the top of the third to the bottom of the fourth offensively, as the pitching and defense dominated the field.
Hayley Goedken (10-7) pitched the entire game for the Stars to get the win while allowing 14 hits, striking out four and walking two. One of the strikeouts was the final out of the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Goedken also snagged a hard line drive to her right for the out.
The Wildcats were looking for a comeback in the fifth inning when three players scored to make it an 8-6 Starmont lead. They followed it with a clutch top of the sixth inning when they prevented any more Starmont scoring despite the Stars loading the bases.
Starmont kept the pressure on by scoring one run in the sixth by Emily Schuchmacher, and then scoring three more in the top of the seventh inning.
The Stars held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Next up
Starmont is now 17-21 for the season after their second playoff win. They will play Edgewood-Colesburg in the third round on Friday at 7 p.m.