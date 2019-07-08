JACKSON JUNCTION — West Central softball’s season ended Monday in the first round of the Class 1A Region 7 playoffs. Turkey Valley (17-15) advanced with a 13-0 win in three innings.
Blue Devils head coach Nick Robinson said despite the early exit and a season record of 3-25, it was a good learning experience for a young team that could return all of its players next year. Robinson talked with them about playing with pressure going into Monday’s game.
“I was trying to instill in them, getting ready for this game, that the pressure is not on us it would be on them,” he said. “But, we played with pressure and you can see it. We had errors and struggled throwing strikes and we put the ball in play but we didn’t square anything up in our three at bats either.
“We played with some pressure, but I just got done explaining to the girls we can’t simulate that type of pressure — playing high school playoffs in softball — so you need to live through that in order to improve with it. We didn’t play well, but hopefully a positive can come out of that because this entire team comes back next year, plus the girls that are injured coming back, plus young girls filling in as well.
The West Central squad has no seniors, with its eldest players being juniors Rosita Hepperle, Rachel Walenceus and Aryel Allwood.
On Monday, Turkey Valley held the Blue Devils to only 11 at bats in the three innings. Only Rosita Hepperle, Naomi Scott and Aaliyah Gordon reached base for West Central. Hepperle and Gordon were the only Blue Devils that got hits.
Trojans senior pitcher Kim Fischer got the win as she gave up two hits while striking out one and walking two.
The Trojans scored five in the first inning and eight in the second on seven hits and eight walks.
West Central 0 0 0 — 0
Turkey Valley 5 8 X — 13
PREVIOUS STORY posted Monday night
JACKSON JUNCTION – West Central was defeated by Turkey Valley 13-0 in three innings on Monday in the Class 1A Region 7 first round playoff game.
With Turkey Valley’s defeat of the Blue Devils, they will move on to the second round against Kee on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Kee Softball Field.
West Central finishes the season with a 3-25 record after being eliminated by Kee.
— Mike Thomas and Colton Baldus