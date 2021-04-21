Garet Kiel immediately knew where the question led.
He, older sister Malayna, and Oelwein hurdles coach Emily Woods were seated at a small table outside the Churchill Athletic Complex weight room Tuesday. Garet was asked if he remembered what he said in an interview a couple days earlier.
“Was it about me wanting to beat her?” he asked, dropping his head slightly.
“Oh really?” Malayna said, staring at her younger brother for a good three seconds as Woods chuckled.
Garet had said that, and mentioned Malayna “made me do hurdles” when he was a seventh-grader and she was a freshman.
“Oh, yeah. I don’t know. I don’t hate (the hurdles), I just don’t love them,” Garet said when reminded.
Explosion.
Malayna practically yelled “Garet” and Woods erupted with laughter. “You can’t say that in an interview,” Woods said, and quickly Kiel explained himself to his coach and his sister.
“No, I don’t hate them,” he protested. “But I don’t — I don’t get excited when I go, but when I’m done I feel super accomplished and that’s what makes me want to keep doing it.”
The feeling popped up most of last week. He placed top-3 in the 400-meter hurdles twice and dropped time in both his 100 hurdle and 400 hurdle races from Tuesday to Thursday. Garet ran his 100 hurdles in 18.13 seconds on Tuesday, then 17.5 on Thursday.
In the 400, he ran a 1:01.26 Tuesday and a 1:00.31 Thursday.
“I think with Garet, he doesn’t know how good he actually is,” Malayna said. “I hope by the end of the season he figures out, ‘Oh, I’m a freshman running against juniors and seniors who are good at this event and I’m competing with them and placing right next to them.’ I’m super-proud of him for that.”
Malayna also had herself a week, breaking her season goals over the course of a pair of meets. She was the Huskies’ top point earner at their home meet Tuesday and at the Benton Community Bobcat Relays on Thursday. Malayna broke 17 seconds in the 100 (16.84) Tuesday and then dropped time Thursday (16.6). She also dropped time in the 400 from 1:12.15 to 1:10.24.
She won both events Tuesday and was top-2 Thursday (second, 100 hurdles; third, 400 hurdles).
“It makes me proud of myself just because the goals I had were for the end of the season, I’ve already beat them,” she said. “Now I have to make a harder goal for me to reach. That way I’m not just staying the same, or getting too comfortable.”
The elder Kiel was drawn to the hurdles when she was in middle school because of her cousin, Drew Becker. Becker placed 16th in the 100 hurdles at the 2019 state meet and ran with Kiel at the 400 shuttle hurdle relay, which placed 15th.
“Drew making it to state my freshman year … being at the state track meet and watching her hurdle by herself was more motivation. ‘Oh, I want to do that, too,’” Malayna said. “I watched her do hurdles and thought I’d like doing them.”
When last season was cancelled, Malayna brought Garet and her younger siblings to the track for workouts “and I would have Garet go over hurdles with me, whether he liked it or not. I hope that’s why he still does them because now he likes them. But I don’t know.”
Garet reacts again, this time slowly and softly with a shoulder shrug. Woods has seen family connections with the implement before.
“I did the same thing with my brother. My brother hurdled, so I just hurdled,” she said. “I feel like that whole family has brought Oelwein a crew of hurdlers. There are even a couple younger ones coming, right? It kind of seems to be like a dynasty, which is a super weird word used to describe it.”