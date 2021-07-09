FAIRBANK — The batting cages are open all weekend.
Wapsie Valley’s coaching staff informed the players of that fact following a 3-0 regular-season loss to South Winneshiek on Thursday.
It wasn’t said in an admonishing or derisive tone, but merely as a reminder. A day after posting 14 hits in a 14-10 win against Crestwood, Wapsie Valley (16-18) was held to two by South Winneshiek’s Nick Holien.
“We had a late night (Wednesday) and we were a little sluggish today,” WV head coach Tom Joecken said. “But we’ll work at practice (Friday) and get ready for MFL (Saturday). It’s a new season.”
The host went 2 for 23 against Holien, drawing two walks. Three of the four baserunners were left on base while Ethan Oltrogge was tagged out at home trying to score on a wild pitch.
“One couple hits too short,” catcher Jordan Rubner said. “The past few nights we’ve hit really well and this one was kind of a fluke for us, I think. This guy was hittable, in my opinion.
“It’s something we need to clean up for the playoffs and improve on.”
Oltrogge tripled with two outs in the fourth, representing Wapsie’s first baserunner. In the fifth, Tyler Ott drew a one-out walk and Rubner picked up a single.
A pair of flyouts to center killed the rally.
“It hurts to see. We know we’re better than that,” Garrett Barnes said. “We hit the ball well, it just didn’t fall our way. We have to come back strong Saturday and get the bats going.”
In the top of the fifth, South Winneshiek got to WV’s Kane Schmitz for two runs.
Logan Hageman doubled to bring in Cael Kuboushek and end a string of three straight one-out hits. Later, a misplayed ball during Holien’s at-bat led to Ethan Luzum scoring.
Schmitz nearly got through the rest of the game. After watching Luzum reach on error and walking Hageman with two outs in the seventh, Joecken realized Schmitz was at 104 pitches and called on reliever Tucker Ladeburg.
Ladeburg issued consecutive walks to plate another run, but ended the frame with a strikeout.
“We might have pulled (Schmitz) one batter too soon, but that’s on me,” Joecken said.
Schmitz allowed just one earned run amidst six hits and three walks. He struck out four.
“Kane pitched really well,” Rubner said. “He’s one of our younger guys and it’s good to have him out here pitching six-plus strong innings. He’s what we’ll need in the playoffs.”
Joecken also praised the sophomore, who ended the regular season with a 2-1 record.
“Kane had a great night,” the coach said. “That’s the best I’ve seen him this year and there is a bright future for that kid. He pitched well enough for us to win (Thursday). We just didn’t hit the ball.”
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will face MFL MarMac in the opening round of the Class 1A Substate 2 playoffs. The Warriors beat the Bulldogs, 11-2, to open the season on May 24.
MFL MarMac (12-19) comes in having lost two in a row and seven of nine since June 24.
In that victory May 24, Wapsie Valley scored four runs in two different innings. It picked up seven hits — Trevor Sauerbrei went 4 for 5, with a home run and double and seven runs batted in — and took advantage of nine walks and nine stolen bases.
Traeton Sauerbrei went five innings and Brady Benning closed it out with one hit and three strikeouts over two innings.