ARLINGTON — It’s a feeling Starmont hadn’t experienced since opening day.
Yet the wear and tear of the day prevented more than a muted celebration as the Stars claimed their second win of the season during a 5-3 comeback victory against Tri-Rivers foe Prince of Peace on Thursday.
The Stars (2-6, 2-6) trailed the Irish, 3-2, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The home team loaded the bases against Irish sophomore pitcher Eric Berry, who unraveled after the first out of the frame.
Jacob Goedken drew a walk, Brandon Cushion smacked his third single of the day and Ethan Hansel walked to load the bases.
Creighton Houge then drilled a double down the third-base line to bring home Goedken and Cushion for a 4-3 lead that chased Berry.
“I was just lucky I got that down the third-base line,” Houge said. “I honestly thought it was going to be foul, but I kept running until I was told to stop.”
Added Bowen Munger, “We just got runners on base and ‘Red’ just got a nice hit down the line.”
Hansel scored on a wild pitch from Kyler Wallace, who loaded the bases again on walks to Ricky Garcia-Lohr and Keegan McTaggart. Starmont couldn’t attain any more insurance runs, which left it up to Munger to close down the Irish.
Munger struck out Hakael Powell looking, got Jack Newcomb to ground out to third and induced Jeremiah Wauford to pop up to second base to end the contest.
“I just knew I had to throw strikes and get the ball in there,” Munger said of his final inning on the mound. “I had to focus, start pitching better.”
The junior threw a 90-pitch complete game, working through six hits and four walks. He struck out three and received help from his defense in key situations, especially late in the game.
An Irish lineout double play in the fifth quelled a potential two-on, no out situation.
In the sixth, Munger picked off Berry at second for the second out and then catcher Keegan McTaggart threw out Jaxon Dehner trying to steal second base for the third out.
Munger ran into trouble in the third. Dehner walked to lead off the frame, then Munger issued consecutive two-out walks to load the bases.
Dehner scored on a wild pitch to knot the contest at 1, and Wallace drove in two with a double for a 3-1 lead.
“My pitching in the third inning was a little bit rough,” Munger said. “I had to focus, start pitching better.”
The Stars scored one in the bottom of the first on Garrett Waterhouse’s bases-loaded infield single, but left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Starmont left 11 runners on base, including bases loaded twice when the third out was registered. The Stars also ended the third inning when a pinch-runner was tagged out at third base.
“We had opportunities earlier in the game where we had runners on second and third,” Munger said. “We just kept feeling if we got runners on base, the runs would come eventually.”
Cushion and Waterhouse each went 3 for 4. McTaggart went 1 for 3. Ricky Garcia-Lohr and Munger each stole a base.
UP NEXT: The Stars traveled to Clayton Ridge on Friday. Check OelweinDailyRegister.com for the score. Starmont travels to Springville on Monday for a 5 p.m. start.