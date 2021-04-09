ARLINGTON — Start off with a bang.
Coaches always espouse that sentiment and Starmont’s girls track program did just that on a chilly, overcast day.
The Stars began their home track meet with wins in the shot put and discus and used that to roll to seven event victories and 153.75 points.
West Central scored 87.5 points to place fourth.
Sophomore Addison Popham picked up both wins for the Stars; her shot put heave of 31 feet, 1.75 inches was a quarter of an inch better than Central Elkader’s Abby Cummer.
Popham also bested Cummer in the discus but a little more than two feet. Popham’s toss was 92-6.5, Cummer’s was 90-4. The sophomore saw both good and bad in her performance, but attributed the negative aspects to the weather.
Her season-best so far is 32 (shot put) and 94-1 (discus).
“I feel like I could have done better,” Popham said. “It just wasn’t where I wanted to be today, but I was happy with the placement.”
Teammates Regan Parkin and Quincy Swales claimed third in the discus (87-4) and shot put (30-7.5), respectively.
“This was my first meet post-ACL surgery, so it was awesome to be able to get back in that ring and get on the scoreboard,” Swales said. “We’re a team and I love these girls to death and we’re just here to push each other to be better.”
Added Parkin, “My shoes were wet, so I couldn’t throw as far because I didn’t have much traction.”
The Stars grabbed three relay victories — the 3,200-meter relay (11 minutes, 38.45 seconds), the sprint medley (2:04.37) and the distance medley (4:53.64). Starmont was third in the 800 relay (1:59.32) and fourth in the 400 (56.76) and the 1,600 relays (4:47.66).
In other field events, Addi Munger (14-1.5) and Sarah Fenton (13-3.5) went 2-3 in the long jump and Clara Kuehl and Ellen Ottesen tied for fourth in the high jump at 4 feet.
On the track, Kenna Meisgeier snagged 20 points herself with wins in the 1,500 (5:43.01) and 3,000 (11:53.11) runs. She won the 1,500 by almost 10 seconds and wrecked the 3K field with a 26-second victory.
Ottensen placed sixth in the 400 (1:12.45) while Anita Vaske (2:43.31) and Makenzie Plagman (2:51.68) went 2-4 in the 800 run. Plagman placed third in the 3,000 (12:21.22) and Mya Vaske was fourth (5:57.83) in the 1,500.
Munger led a 2-4 finish in the 400 hurdles, with Savanna Mesplay (1:25.89) coming in after Munger (1:17.36). Tyra Boge (19.74) and Madelyn Otdoerfer (20.42) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles.
Speed leads Blue Devils to fourth place
The Blue Devils earned event wins in 100, 200 and 400 dashes, along with the long jump, to pick up the bulk of their points.
The day began with Aaliyah Gordon’s long jump victory. She hit 14-6 on her third of four jumps to win by 4.5 inches.
“It went pretty well today,” Gordon said. “My coach has been helping me figure out all the techniques and everything, and he’s really helped me improve. I’m trying to beat my freshman-year mark of 14-9.5.
“I’m going to keep improving every meet and hopefully I have what it takes to get there.”
The junior went on to sweep the 100 and 200 dashes to account for 30 points, sans relays. Gordon clocked 13.55 in the 100, besting teammate Naomi Scott by seven-hundredths of a second. In the 200 she hit 28.3 seconds, which was 0.16 seconds faster than teammate Marlee Squires.
Squires and Scott went 1-2 in the 400. Squires clocked 1:02.44, while Scott clocked 1:05.09.
Annika Kent-Thomas was sixth in the 1,500 with a time of 6:09.1. Kylee Lickiss placed third in both the 100 hurdles (19.148) and 400 hurdles (1:22.79) and Emma Michels took second in the 100 hurdles (17.88).
The 400 relay was sixth (59.83), as was the 800 (2:07.9). The sprint medley also placed sixth (2:24.24).