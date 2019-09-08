ARLINGTON — Coming off a 40-0 home loss to Class A’s No. 4-ranked team, Edgewood Colesburg, Starmont will travel to No. 3 St. Ansgar this coming Friday.
But the Stars are resilient and getting better, head coach Michael Augustine said. He’s proud of his team.
“They never quit,” he said. “And from last week to this week, yeah, we didn’t quite get the points on the board like we wanted. We had three or four nice good drives ... These kids are bought in and they’re fighting.”
Augustine was most critical of himself and some play calling. “I have to clean up some stuff on my end,” he said.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s offense rolled up 295 yards against the Stars. Junior running back Keegan Hensel led the way with 143 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. He also scored another touchdown on a 36-yard reception.
For Starmont, senior running back Quinton Brehme led in with 25 yards rushing on 8 rushes. Sophomore receiver Bowen Munger led in receiving yards with 23 on two receptions. Senior quarterback Connor Boardman passed for 40 yards on five completions.
Augustine said the Stars performed “leaps and bounds” better than the week before.
“That’s what I told them, I said, ‘we’re going to get better each week,’” he said. “We can make every excuse in the world, yeah our schedule’s tough. Everybody’s schedule is tough, and these kids are plying in it, like I we said, keep that chip on our shoulder and keep fighting, and get better from Week 2 to Week 3 now.”
E-C 12 14 8 6 — 40
Starmont 0 0 0 0 — 0