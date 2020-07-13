INDEPENDENCE — Rain moved into the Independence area at 5 p.m. on Saturday night forcing officials of the Independence Motor Speedway to cancel the racing program. Racing will resume on Saturday, July 18 with a full program of weekly racing action. The Iowa Donor Network race night has been moved to Aug. 1, a special night of racing with extra money on the line for all the competitors plus fan prizes with the night raising awareness for the Iowa Donor Network.
Saturday, July 18, hot laps will get underway at 6 p.m with racing to follow at the Independence Motor Speedway.