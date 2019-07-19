Making plans for summer outings with family and friends this summer? Add fishing to your list. Whether it’s part of your camping trip or just a day trip, schedule time to go fishing. Try these simple tips to get you started.
Fish early and late
Fish are more active during these times. Avoid the brightest, hottest part of the day — fish move to deep water to cool off. Know when to go and and what depth to fish at with our handy summer lake fishing infographic.
Think small
Use light tackle with small baits to catch panfish.
Match the size of the lure to the size of the prey. As prey species like gizzard shad grow through the summer, predators become attuned to a certain size prey. Match the size of the lure to the prey to increase your chances of catching a fish.
Keep your catch cold
Put fish you plan to clean and eat on ice immediately in a cooler. This will help preserve the flavor of the fish. Fish are very perishable; the flesh will deteriorate rapidly and lose flavor if not kept cold.
Stay comfortable and safe
Bring along insect spray and some vanilla to keep away small gnats. Wear light-colored clothing to reflect the sun and keep you cooler. Don’t forget sunglasses, a hat, and sunscreen, and of course, your fishing license! Check the weather conditions often. Use our interactive Fishing Atlas to start planning your summer fishing trip.