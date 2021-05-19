CLERMONT — The Cougars placed between 10th and 21st, with the scoring quartet between 10th and 18th. However, it wasn’t enough to push Sumner-Fredericksburg into the top two teams.
Sumner-Fredericksburg carded a 421, seven strokes off Jesup and Colmbus Catholic, who tied for second. Jesup claimed second in a scorecard playoff.
“I was disappointed for our kids,” head coach Josh Krueger said. “We didn’t play to our potential, as a team anyway.
“Most of the time, it’s all of us or none of us. Today, it was that — it was none of us because we didn’t necessarily put it all together as a team.”
Brynlee Volker posted a 103 from the No. 4 spot to lead the way, with a 55-48 split. She birdied the par-5 No. 6 and the par-4 No. 3 and 5 holes once apiece, but also put up a 10 and a trio of sevens during her round.
Katie Reno and Morgan Brandt each shot a 105 and Chantelle Nuss registered a 108. Nuss’s round had a 9, 10 and 12 mixed in among several bogeys and double-bogeys. She parred the No. 3 hole twice and the No. 5 and No. 7 hole once.
“We had a few individuals who played better at times, but we knew as a team that it was going to take a team,” Krueger said. “We don’t just have one person that can carry us through.”