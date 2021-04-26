On Thursday and Friday, Northern Iowa Cedar League foes Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley faced off against each other twice in 24 hours. The Cougars and Warrior boys played at a triangular in Aplington-Parkersburg the first day and faced each other at Maple Hills Country Club on Friday. On the girls side, the teams were at a triangular in Aplington-Parkersburg and a triangular with Denver on Friday.
The Warriors boys swept Sumner-Fredericksburg, posting a 192-248 win on Thursday and a 193-228 on Friday. Aplington-Parkersburg posted a 161 to beat both schools.
Gavin Leistikow was Wapsie Valley’s top scorer each day, shooting a 41 both days. Brody Blaylock shot a 49 and a 51 and Michael Mann shot a 51 and a 50 to post top-4 scores both days.
On Thursday Parker Landsgard shot a 51 as the final team score while Benton Hyde’s 51 on Friday accounted for the final team score.
Sumner-Fredericksburg was led by Jaymison Howard (54, 46) both days. Ryan Rochford (57, 49), Brendan Duffy (66, 62) and Gabriel Mitchell (71, 71) rounded out the team score.
The Cougars girls beat Wapsie Valley, 204-247, on Thursday and 219-44 on Friday. Aplington-Parkersburg did not have a full team.
Sumner-Fredericksburg had a medalist Thursday (Katie Reno, 48) and Friday (Brynlee Volker, 50). On Thursday, Morgan Brandt (49), Chantelle Nuss (50) and Marissa Nuss (57) rounded out the team score.
On Friday, Chantelle Nuss (57), Brandt (57) and Marissa Nuss (58) rounded out the team score.
Wapsie Valley’s Anna Curry (58, 53), Lydia Imbrogno (58, 58) and Olivia Oldfather (66, 72) carded scores on both days. Madyson Richards (65) and Jaylyn Robinson (61) also registered top-4 scores.
Postville boys 219,
West Central 222
On Thursday at Big Rock Country Club in Fayette, the Blue Devils lost an Upper Iowa conference dual meet by three strokes. Individual scores were not available as of press time.
Track and field
West Central boys, girls place fourth at Kee
On Thursday in Kee, the Blue Devils girls scored 44 points and the boys scored 33. Each team placed fourth.
Emma Michels scored 15 points, placing second in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump.
Aaliyah Gordon scored 10 points, placing second in the 200 and fifth in the 100.
Kyle Lickiss scored nine, placing third in the 400 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Abby Squires was third in the 400 dash.
The Blue Devils won the shuttle hurdle relay.
On the boys side, Charlie Sieck placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200 and third in the 800.
Creighton Hogue won the 100 hurdles and was fourth in the 400 hurdles.
John Tyler was third in the 400 hurdles and fourth in the 400 dash and Hunter Kent-Thomas was third in the 400 and fourth in the 200.
Wapsie Valley girls sixth at Nashua-Plainfield
On Thursday, Elle Voy was runner-up in the shot put and fifth in the discus to score 10 of the Warriors’ 48 points. Ava VanDaele was fourth in the 1,500 and the Warriors won the 1,600 relay and placed second in the 800 relay and the distance medley relay.
Wapsie Valley boys
13th at Denver
On Thursday, Gunner Meyer was second in the high jump and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and scored 14 of the Warriors’ 33 points.