Sumner-Fredericksburg’s softball team impressed its opposition.
So much so that the Cougars attained the most North Iowa Cedar League-East all-conference honors when the list came out recently. Sumner-Fredericksburg (22-15, 10-6) claimed a half-dozen spots across the three all-conference teams, tied with runner-up Columbus Catholic for the most amongst league schools.
“I’m not disappointed, I’ll say that,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “We got quite a few girls selected and that’s the way it goes. You finish higher, you have a better chance of getting players selected.”
The Cougars tied for fourth with Dike-New Hartford. They had two first-teamers, three second-teamers and one honorable mention. Hudson (15-1 NICL East) won player of the year and coach of the year honors for the league.
Eighth-grade outfielder Isabel Bernard and senior third baseman Abby Meyer were named to the first team. The outfield was slotted for four spots; the infield was limited to one player per position outside of pitcher.
Meyer hit .407 (48 for 113) with 43 runs scored, 14 walks, eight doubles, three home runs, two triples and 28 runs batted in. She was hit by two pitches and struck out only four times. Meyer went 14 for 14 in stolen bases and made 28 putouts, with 69 assists. She committed just four errors.
“Abby’s very deserving of it,” Bergman said. “She’s as good of a fielder as I’ve seen in Northeast Iowa and does a great job over at third base for us.”
Bernard hit .471 (49 for 104) with 32 runs scored, 13 walks, one double and 20 runs batted in. She went 35 for 35 in stolen bases and made 34 putouts, with four assists. She committed just one error.
“We played Columbus the first time and she’s in center,” Bergman recalled. “There’s a ball hit to left-center that I was sure was going to drop and she ended up catching it way before it hit the ground. She’s so fast, and just makes plays for us you don’t think anybody can make.
“Being an eighth-grader and being young and knowing what she knows and doing what she does is very impressive.”
Morgan Brandt (first base), Jana Meyer (outfield) and Chantelle Nuss (pitcher) were named to the second team.
Nuss, a senior, went 14-11 with a 2.10 earned-run average and two saves in 26 starts and 29 appearances. She pitched 153 innings and struck out 132. Nuss also batted .347 (25 for 72) with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 31 RBI. She stole two bases.
“She worked hard and had a lot of close games,” Bergman said. “That’s part of it — she gets a couple more wins, we get a couple more wins, she’s probably closer to making the first team.”
Brandt, a junior, hit .441 (45 for 102) with 30 runs scored, six walks, 16 doubles, five triples, two homers and 43 runs batted in. She went three for three in stolen bases, collected 246 putouts and committed just two errors.
“I think Morgan is still one of the better players at her position in our conference, but that’s the way it goes,” Bergman said. “She’s still deserving of being honored.”
Jana Meyer, a freshman, hit .409 (36 for 88) with 25 runs scored, 18 walks, four doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 runs batted in. She went 20 for 21 in stolen bases, collected 38 putouts and committed just one error.
“She was a big part of our success,” Bergman said.
Senior Landree Kobliska was named honorable mention. She hit .280 (30 for 107) with six doubles, three homers and 22 RBI.