It was a close loss.
So they came back in a big way.
Sumner-Fredericksburg lost, 4-3, during the opener of a Northeast Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader Friday at Dike. The Cougars (13-12, 6-5) came back to drop the Wolverines, 13-5, in the nightcap.
Chantelle Nuss went six innings in the opener, mixing seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and a hit batter. Nuss also relieved Saela Steege in the second game and pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Steege went 5 2/3 for the win, mixing nine hits, a walk, a hit batter and a strikeout.
Morgan Brandt went 5 for 8 with two doubles, a home run a steal and three runs batted in. Isabel Bernard went 5 for 9 with three RBI and two steals.
Abby Meyer went 4 for 6 with four RBI, a triple and a steal. Alivia Lange and Jana Meyer each collected four hits as well.