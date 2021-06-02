Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Behind two stout pitching performances from Chantelle Nuss and Saela Steege, the Cougars evened at .500 with mercy-rule shortened 10-0 and 13-0 on Tuesday in Fairbank.

Nuss allowed three hits and three walks over six innings for Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-3). She struck out five.

Steege allowed four hits and two walks in five innings. She struck out four.

Abby Meyer went 3 for 6 with a home run, double and five runs batted in. Isabel Bernard went 3 for 6 with three steals and three runs. Gracie Jones went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Morgan Brandt went 2 for 6 with a double and five RBI and Keyra Krueger drove in three.

Wapsie Valley (1-4) collected seven total hits; no one Warrior had multiple hits. Kali Lampe walked and stole a base. Ellie Neil was hit by a pitch.

Starmont splits with Maquoketa Valley

The Stars kept their record at .500 with a split against the Wildcats on Tuesday in Arlington. Starmont won, 4-2, and lost, 7-5.

No individual stats were available as of press time.

Baseball

South Winneshiek 15, North Fayette Valley 0

The Warriors (4-0) routed the TigerHawks (0-4) in four innings. Ben Mabb got NFV’s only hit while Levi Danker, Jacob Germann and Waylon Martin drew walks.

Starmont drops two to Maquoketa Valley

The Stars (1-3) fell 6-2 and 14-7 on Tuesday in Arlington. No individual stats were available as of press time.

